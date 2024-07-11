Advertisement
Taoiseach says no decision made about public service broadcast funding

Jul 11, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach says no decision made about public service broadcast funding
The Taoiseach has given assurances in the Dáil that no decision has been made yet about specific funding for local radio stations for public service broadcasting.

Coimisiún na Meán had sought views on two specific schemes to provide funding for court reporting and for coverage of local democracy, with €5 million in funding set aside.

In the Dáil, Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae says these schemes will be operated without any dedicated funding for local radio, or its core news and current affairs coverage.

Deputy Healy-Rae added the schemes won’t actually help local radio stations, such as Radio Kerry, with what’s currently proposed.

Taoiseach Simon Harris says that no decision has been made for definite on funding for such a scheme for public service broadcasting, but he will raise the issue with Media Minister Catherine Martin.

