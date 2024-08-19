Advertisement
Taoiseach says investing in roads in Kerry is government priority

Aug 19, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach says investing in roads in Kerry is government priority
The Taoiseach, Simon Harris TD, has officially opened the new Listowel Bypass which will divert 7,000 vehicles per day away from Listowel town centre and which will greatly enhance infrastructure and accessibility in north Kerry. He was joined by Minister for Education, Norma Foley, T.D,.Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PICS***
The Taoiseach says investing in roads in Kerry will continue to be a priority for the government.

Simon Harris was in Kerry today to officially open the Listowel bypass.

The €62 million project is made up of roughly 6 kilometres of single carriageway road between the N69 Tralee-Tarbert Road and the existing N69 in Ballygologue as well as cycle and pedestrian facilities.

Speaking in Listowel, Taoiseach Simon Harris says investment in roads is not a competition between roads and climate:

Photos: Valerie O'Sullivan
