Taoiseach says investing in roads in Kerry is government priority

The Taoiseach says investing in roads in Kerry will continue to be a priority for the government.

Simon Harris was in Kerry today to officially open the Listowel bypass.

The €62 million project is made up of roughly 6 kilometres of single carriageway road between the N69 Tralee-Tarbert Road and the existing N69 in Ballygologue as well as cycle and pedestrian facilities.

Advertisement

Speaking in Listowel, Taoiseach Simon Harris says investment in roads is not a competition between roads and climate: