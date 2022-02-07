Advertisement
News

Taoiseach says he will not interfere with Shannon LNG planning application

Feb 7, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach says he will not interfere with Shannon LNG planning application Taoiseach says he will not interfere with Shannon LNG planning application
Taoiseach visit to TRICEL KILLARNEY, 7th February, 2022. Photo: Don MacMonagle
Share this article

The Taoiseach has said that the government will not interfere in the proposed development of a liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

Shannon LNG Ltd., a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, submitted a planning application to An Bórd Pleanála for the €650 million development.

Mícheál Martin's comments follow the submission of Environment Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to An Bord Pleanála objecting to the project.

Advertisement

Speaking in Killarney, Mr Martin said the government will have to rely on gas as a transitional fuel and will let the planning application take its course.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus