Taoiseach says he will not interfere with Shannon LNG planning application

The Taoiseach has said that the government will not interfere in the proposed development of a liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

Shannon LNG Ltd., a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, submitted a planning application to An Bórd Pleanála for the €650 million development.

Mícheál Martin's comments follow the submission of Environment Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to An Bord Pleanála objecting to the project.

Speaking in Killarney, Mr Martin said the government will have to rely on gas as a transitional fuel and will let the planning application take its course.