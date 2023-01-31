Taoiseach pays tribute to Brendan Griffin after announcing he’ll step away from politics

The Taoiseach has paid tribute to Deputy Brendan Griffin, after the Kerry TD announced he won’t contest the next General Election.

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar says he understands entirely that he wants to spend more time with his family in the future.

He says the Kerry Fine Gael TD was a brilliant representative who has been a very effective advocate for rural Ireland and worked tirelessly for the people of Kerry.

The Taoiseach says Deputy Griffin has lefta legacy including the greenways, progress on the South Kerry greenway, improvements on the new Cork to Kerry road; including the Macroom bypass, financial support for Kerry Airport and for sports clubs throughout the county.