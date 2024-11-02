Taoiseach in Kerry today canvassing with Fine Gael candidate Billy O’Shea

The Taoiseach is visiting Kerry this morning on a number of engagements.

Simon Harris will be in the Kingdom today, and is scheduled to visit Tralee and Killarney while here.

He will canvass with Fine Gael’s Kerry general election candidate, Billy O’Shea during the trip to the county.

The Listowel native, who's a Killorglin based publican, auctioneer and all Ireland winning Kerry footballer is the only candidate on the party ticket in the county.

Simon Harris and Mr O’Shea are due to be in Tralee from 10.30am, before departing for Killarney where they are scheduled to begin a walkabout the town around midday.