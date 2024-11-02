Advertisement
News

Taoiseach in Kerry today canvassing with Fine Gael candidate Billy O’Shea

Nov 2, 2024 10:48 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach in Kerry today canvassing with Fine Gael candidate Billy O’Shea
Share this article

The Taoiseach is visiting Kerry this morning on a number of engagements.

Simon Harris will be in the Kingdom today, and is scheduled to visit Tralee and Killarney while here.

He will canvass with Fine Gael’s Kerry general election candidate, Billy O’Shea during the trip to the county.

Advertisement

The Listowel native, who's a Killorglin based publican, auctioneer and all Ireland winning Kerry footballer is the only candidate on the party ticket in the county.

Simon Harris and Mr O’Shea are due to be in Tralee from 10.30am, before departing for Killarney where they are scheduled to begin a walkabout the town around midday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney takes first place in Kerry in Tidy Towns Award
Advertisement
Gardaí pursuing definite lines of inquiry after spree of Halloween disturbances in Tarbert
Tralee councillor appeals to the public to report suspected animal abuse
Advertisement

Recommended

2 Kerry teams in action today
Kilgarvan in Tipp today for Munster Quarter Final
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus