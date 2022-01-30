Advertisement
Tánaiste tells Dáil the government won't block Shannon LNG terminal

Jan 30, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Tánaiste tells Dáil the government won't block Shannon LNG terminal
The government will not block the Shannon LNG terminal.

Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, submitted a planning application to An Bórd Pleanála last August for a liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford land bank.

Environment Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan made a submission to An Bórd Pleanála on the planning application.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the government is not supporting the project, but it will not block it either.

Leo Varadkar said the government does not think long-term 30- or 40-year investments in fossil fuels of this nature make sense.

However, the Tánaiste added there is a planning process, and if the company gets permission and can finance the project then it will proceed.

