Advertisement
News

Tánaiste says financial compensation necessary for families affected by South Kerry CAMHS

Jan 27, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Tánaiste says financial compensation necessary for families affected by South Kerry CAMHS Tánaiste says financial compensation necessary for families affected by South Kerry CAMHS
Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Share this article

The Tánaiste says it will be necessary to provide financial compensation to the families affected by issues at South Kerry CAMHS.

A review was carried out after reports of overmedication and poor monitoring of children at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

It found significant harm was caused to 46 children and a further 227 children were exposed to the risk of significant harm; they were under the care of one doctor.

Advertisement

Speaking in the Dáil, Labour leader Alan Kelly raised the issue of compensation for the families affected:

In response, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the failings at South Kerry CAMHS were amongst the most severe he has come across.

Advertisement

He says details of the nationwide audit of all CAMHS will be discussed by Cabinet next Tuesday.

Leo Varadkar believes it will be necessary to provide families with compensation:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus