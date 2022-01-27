Tánaiste says financial compensation necessary for families affected by South Kerry CAMHS

The Tánaiste says it will be necessary to provide financial compensation to the families affected by issues at South Kerry CAMHS.

A review was carried out after reports of overmedication and poor monitoring of children at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

It found significant harm was caused to 46 children and a further 227 children were exposed to the risk of significant harm; they were under the care of one doctor.

Speaking in the Dáil, Labour leader Alan Kelly raised the issue of compensation for the families affected:

In response, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the failings at South Kerry CAMHS were amongst the most severe he has come across.

He says details of the nationwide audit of all CAMHS will be discussed by Cabinet next Tuesday.

Leo Varadkar believes it will be necessary to provide families with compensation: