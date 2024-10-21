Advertisement
Tánaiste officially opens centralised opthamology care unit for Kerry and Cork

Oct 21, 2024 13:42 By radiokerrynews
Tánaiste officially opens centralised opthamology care unit for Kerry and Cork
The Tánaiste has officially opened a new centralised ophthalmology unit for the Kerry and Cork region.

Ophthalmology is the branch of medicine which treats eye and vision conditions.

The state of the art centre at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH), is expected to care for 45,000 patients a year in Kerry and Cork.

It includes facilities such as laser rooms, a corneal topography room and an electrophysiology room.

All eye care services which were previously provided in Cork University Hospital and the Mercy University Hospital, have now been moved to the SIVUH.

Speaking at the launch, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said having all essential ophthalmology  services in one location is a significant milestone for patients in the region.

