The Tánaiste has defended the Attorney General for continuing private legal work while also serving as the Government's chief legal advisor.

Paul Gallagher, who is from Tralee, has been given permission to finish cases he had before being appointed Attorney General.

However, the Social Democrats have said it's grossly inappropriate the State's legal counsel is also conducting private work in the courts.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he believes there won't be any issue: