Tánaiste believes LNG projects are good idea for gas security and storage

The Tánaiste believes liquified natural gas projects are a good idea for gas security and storage.

He was speaking while on a visit to Kerry today.

Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, submitted a planning application to An Bórd Pleanála in August last year for an LNG terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford land bank.

The bord recently delayed its decision on the application.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar says he didn’t want to comment specifically on the Shannon LNG project, as it’s still before An Bord Pleanála.

The Tánaiste says we’ve “pretty good” gas security in Ireland, however, he feels it would make sense to have another way to bring gas into the country and store it: