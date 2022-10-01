Tánaiste believes government funding will be available to revamp Fitzgerald Stadium

The Tánaiste says he thinks government funding will be available to improve facilities at Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar was responding to a parliamentary question from his party colleague, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.

Deputy Griffin told the Dáil that the stadium requires substantial investment, and asked the Tánaiste when the next round of funding will open for large-scale sport infrastructure.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said after a recent visit to the stadium, he could see there is a major need for capital investment in it.

The Tánaiste added the large-scale sport infrastructure programme is being discussed at the moment.

He said very little funding in the initial part of the programme for other projects has been drawn down, largely down to the increase in construction inflation.

Leo Varadkar said Kerry is a leading county in sport and tourism, and needs a modern, state-of-the-art stadium.

He added that he thinks help from the government will be forthcoming in due course.