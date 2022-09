A man has been taken to University Hospital Kerry after getting into difficulty swimming in Ballyheigue.

Valentia Coastguard received the call at 5 to 4 this afternoon and tasked the Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter R115, Glenderry Coastguard and members of the Banna community rescue boat to the scene.

The man was rescued by two local swimmers who were in the area at the time.

He has been taken to UHK for observation and no injuries have been reported

