Swimmer recovering following rescue at Ballyheigue Beach

Sep 25, 2022 12:09 By radiokerrynews
An elderly man is recovering after being rescued from the water at Ballyheigue beach yesterday
Valentia Coastguard received the call about a swimmer in difficulty at Five to Four yesterday afternoon, and tasked the Shannon based Rescue 115 helicopter, the Glenderry Coastguard and members of the Banna community rescue boat to the scene.
The man was rescued by 2 local swimmers who were in the area at the time.
He was taken to Univesity Hospital Kerry for observation and no injuries have been reported

