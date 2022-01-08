Sustainable wastewater treatment facility to open in North Kerry in early 2022

A natural, sustainable wastewater treatment facility will open in a North Kerry community in early 2022.

Work is progressing on Irish Water's first integrated constructed wetland, which is in Lixnaw.

Constructed wetlands are treatment systems that use natural processes involving wetland vegetation, soils and microbes to improve water quality.

Advertisement

In effect, these are areas where plants clean the wastewater.

The integrated constructed wetland in Lixnaw will provide a sustainable and environmentally friendly wastewater treatment system, which will look and function as a natural wetland, with new wildlife habitats and walkways for the community to avail of once it is complete.

It is Irish Water's first integrated constructed wetland project and it's hoped it'll be replicated throughout the country wherever feasible to do so.

Advertisement

Construction started on this €2 million project in Q3 2019.

The project is currently in a commissioning phase, which will be complete early in 2022.