Suspended sentence for Killarney postman who stole and interfered with mail

A former Killarney postman has been given a two-month suspended sentence for 12 charges including stealing from and interfering with postal packets.

52-year-old Peter O'Brien from Barleymount East, Killarney pleaded guilty to all charges.

Killarney District Court today heard that on January 16th 2020 former postman Peter O'Brien was captured on CCTV at the Killarney Postal Office removing mail items which he had no authority to do.

Advertisement

The incident was reported to the duty manager and Mr O'Brien was arrested on the 29 of January 2020.

Mr O'Brien, a former goal keeper for Dr Croke's club, pleaded guilty to all 12 charges including stealing 80 euro in cash and 4 lotto scratch cards.

Defence solicitor Padraig O'Connell told the court that his client had lost his job as a result of his actions.

Advertisement

He also said Mr O'Brien had alcohol and gambling addiction problems and had almost lost his home as a result of his addictions.

Mr O'Connell told the court that his client repaid the money he had taken, had received treatment for his addictions and was a reformed individual.

He appealed for the court to give the appropriation act.

Advertisement

However, Judge Joanne Carroll said Mr O'Brien was guilty of an appalling breach of trust to his employer, An Post, and had dented public confidence in the postal system.

Judge Carroll gave him a two-month suspended sentence. Mr O'Brien is to appeal the severity of that sentence.