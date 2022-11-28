Surprise expressed over newly-filed accounts for major West Limerick and North Kerry employer

A councillor has expressed surprise at newly-filed accounts for one of the biggest employers in the West Limerick and North Kerry region.

Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina in West Limerick is Western Europe’s largest alumina refinery.

Newly-filed accounts show that Aughinish made a lost of over €377.6 million in the year before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A major factor was the rising price of gas as well as exceptional charges costing over €302.78 million.

Limerick County Councillor Stephen Keary says he’s surprised to hear of the losses given the company’s development plans.

Cllr Keary says any closure of Aughinish Alumina would be devastating for West Limerick and North Kerry.