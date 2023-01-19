Advertisement
Surge in demand for Kerry business making bomb deposal robots

Jan 19, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Surge in demand for Kerry business making bomb deposal robots
A Kerry company that makes bomb deposal robots is currently recruiting due to a surge in business.

Reamda is based in Monavalley, Tralee for over 20 years, and created the robot currently used by the Irish army’s bomb disposal unit.

The business also works with militaries and police forces around the world, including in Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, and Egypt.

The company has plans down the line to develop a new premises in Monavalley, three times the size of its current one.

Reamda currently employs 20 people, with some vacancies recently filled, and an additional eight still available including production and quality control staff.

This is the first phase of a €2 million expansion, and Reamda Managing Director, Padraig O’Connor, says there will more job vacancies in phase two.

You can hear the full interview with Padraig O’Connor on In Business with Mary Gallagher from 6pm.

Anyone interested in positions at Reamda should email their CV to [email protected]

