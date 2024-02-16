Advertisement
Supporters attending Kerry versus Mayo game advised to park responsibly

Feb 16, 2024 13:24 By radiokerrynews

Austin Stack Park Tralee, Co.Kerry | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
People attending the Kerry versus Mayo game in Tralee tomorrow evening are being advised to park responsibly

A full house is anticipated to be in attendance at Austin Stack Park for the third round clash in the Allianz football league; with throw in at 7.30PM

Vice chair of Kerry County Board, Liam Lynch says there are many parking options available to people attending the match.

He advises supporters that gates open at 5PM, but to leave plenty of time to travel and to park responsibly.

 

