Summer School on artificial intelligence supporting tourism kicks off in Killorglin

Sep 1, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Summer School on artificial intelligence supporting tourism kicks off in Killorglin Summer School on artificial intelligence supporting tourism kicks off in Killorglin
An event focusing on how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of tourism is kicking off this lunchtime in Kerry.

The John McCarthy AI Summer School features 18 leading experts, and takes place this afternoon and tomorrow morning in the RDI Hub Killorglin and online.

The hub was named in honour of John McCarthy, who coined the term artificial intelligence in the mid-1950s; his father was from Cromane.
The summer school is aimed at computer scientists, as well as professors, researchers, and graduate students in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

More information and booking at https://rdihub.com/ai-summer-school-2022/

 

