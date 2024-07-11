Advertisement
Summer Dance in Listowel today to raise funds for 2-year-old Axel

Jul 11, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Axel Horgan. Photo taken by: Capture The Moment Tralee
A fundraising dance event is being held in Listowel this afternoon, to raise funds for a local boy who's battling a rare illness.

Two-year-old Axel Horgan has been diagnosed with Clove's Syndrome, a very rare condition which causes overgrowth of the limbs.

In the autumn, he's facing major surgery, in which both of his legs will be amputated.

Axel's dad Eddie Horgan says the people of North Kerry have been very supportive, and have rallied around the family.

A summer dance for children with disabilities, is being held in Listowel Community Centre this afternoon until 2pm - admission is €5 and all money raised will go towards helping Axel.

More information on how to help Axel and his family, can be found here.

https://www.instagram.com/axelsjourney_pros/

 

