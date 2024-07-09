Family Resources centres in Kerry have called on the government to provide adequate funding for all centres in Budget 2025

Representatives from the Listowel Family Resource Centre met with members of the Oireachtas at a briefing in Dublin to urge them to suitably fund community services in Kerry.

The event was run by the Family Resource Centre National Forum to officially launch its budget 2025 submission.

The primary call on government is for an increase in core funding for all centres across the country to €240,000.

Advertisement

They have identified this as the required level of funding for each centre to be able to provide the services required of them.

They are also calling for no new Family Resource Centres (FRC) to be opened until the existing funding is addressed.

Jackie Landers is manager of Listowel Family Resource Centre and chair of the National Forum of Family Resource Centres.

Advertisement

Further information about the FRCNF is available here: https://www.familyresource.ie/