Family Resources centres in Kerry have called on the government to provide adequate funding for all centres in Budget 2025

Jul 9, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Photographed at the launch of the Family Resource Centre National Forum’s pre-Budget submission in Buswells Hotel were Fergal Landy CEO of FRCNF; Michael Healy Rae TD; and Jackie Landers, Listowel FRC
Representatives from the Listowel Family Resource Centre met with members of the Oireachtas at a briefing in Dublin to urge them to suitably fund community services in Kerry.

The event was run by the Family Resource Centre National Forum to officially launch its budget 2025 submission.

The primary call on government is for an increase in core funding for all centres across the country to €240,000.

They have identified this as the required level of funding for each centre to be able to provide the services required of them.

They are also calling for no new Family Resource Centres (FRC) to be opened until the existing funding is addressed.

Jackie Landers is manager of Listowel Family Resource Centre and chair of the National Forum of Family Resource Centres.

Further information about the FRCNF is available here: https://www.familyresource.ie/

