Successor chosen to replace councillor who resigned from Kerry Joint Policing Commitee after legal appeal failed

Councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan has been nominated to the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) following the resignation of councillor Jackie Healy-Rae.

In October, councillor Healy-Rae stepped down as a member of the Kerry Joint Policing Committee; this followed the Kerry County Councillor's failed bid to have two assault convictions against him overturned.

Members of Kerry County Council were asked to agree a nominee to replace councillor Healy-Rae at the monthly meeting of the council.

Advertisement

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae resigned from the JPC in October, days after he failed in his attempt to have two assault convictions against him overturned at Tralee Circuit Court.

Joint policing committees are forums which allow gardaí, council officials, and politicians, as well as the community and voluntary sectors to co-operate and consult on policing and crime matters in each local authority area.

In a statement in October, Independent councillor Healy-Rae stated he felt the committee's good work would be overshadowed by his membership, given recent events.

Advertisement

The Kilgarvan native had previously been convicted of two separate assaults on Kieran James, in an incident in Kenmare in December of 2017.

He appealed these convictions at the circuit court, but they were affirmed by Judge Francis Comerford in October.

At the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane proposed councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan replace councillor Healy-Rae; this was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea.