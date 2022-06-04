Advertisement
News

Study which will help determine plans for Banna flood relief due to be completed shortly

Jun 4, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Study which will help determine plans for Banna flood relief due to be completed shortly Study which will help determine plans for Banna flood relief due to be completed shortly
Share this article

A study, which will help determine if a flood relief scheme can be progressed for Banna,  is due to be completed shortly.

The Office of Public Works, which is responsible for such schemes, says Kerry County Council is progressing a study which is examining areas in Banna, Ballyheigue and Carrahane.

The OPW says the council is also assessing the progression of a flood relief scheme for Abbeydorney.

Advertisement

The Office of Public Works says the Tralee Bay Coastal Cell Study will help Kerry County Council in determining if a viable flood relief scheme can be progressed for Banna.

It says the study is due to be completed in the coming months.

Residents, who've campaigned for a flood relief scheme for Banna, say their area has been greatly impacted by climate change.

Advertisement

Coastal erosion, including the washing away of sand dunes, has led to more frequent and severe flooding incidents.

Separately, the Office of Public Works says the council plans to fully assess the progression of a flood relief scheme for Abbeydorney once sufficient information is collected from gauges that have been installed within the area.

The OPW says this information will help the council in determining what approach would be suitable to progress a flood relief scheme.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus