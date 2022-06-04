Study which will help determine plans for Banna flood relief due to be completed shortly

A study, which will help determine if a flood relief scheme can be progressed for Banna, is due to be completed shortly.

The Office of Public Works, which is responsible for such schemes, says Kerry County Council is progressing a study which is examining areas in Banna, Ballyheigue and Carrahane.

The OPW says the council is also assessing the progression of a flood relief scheme for Abbeydorney.

The Office of Public Works says the Tralee Bay Coastal Cell Study will help Kerry County Council in determining if a viable flood relief scheme can be progressed for Banna.

It says the study is due to be completed in the coming months.

Residents, who've campaigned for a flood relief scheme for Banna, say their area has been greatly impacted by climate change.

Coastal erosion, including the washing away of sand dunes, has led to more frequent and severe flooding incidents.

Separately, the Office of Public Works says the council plans to fully assess the progression of a flood relief scheme for Abbeydorney once sufficient information is collected from gauges that have been installed within the area.

The OPW says this information will help the council in determining what approach would be suitable to progress a flood relief scheme.