Storm Darragh: More than 19,000 homes and businesses without power in Kerry

Dec 7, 2024 09:39 By radiokerrynews
More than 19,000 homes, businesses and farms  in Kerry have been without electricity this morning as a result of Storm Darragh.

ESB Networks' PowerCheck app says the estimated time that power should be restored by is 5 o'clock this evening.

The worst affected areas as a result of Storm Darragh include:

Inch: 4,352

Milltown: more than 2,600

Ballybunion: more than 2,300

Gurranebane and the greater Cahersiveen area: more than 1,000

Ballyrickard, Tralee: 1,419

Dingle: 803

Kilgarvan: 630

Smearla, near Finuge: 378

To report an outage, call ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.

