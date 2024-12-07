More than 19,000 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry have been without electricity this morning as a result of Storm Darragh.
ESB Networks' PowerCheck app says the estimated time that power should be restored by is 5 o'clock this evening.
The worst affected areas as a result of Storm Darragh include:
Inch: 4,352
Milltown: more than 2,600
Ballybunion: more than 2,300
Gurranebane and the greater Cahersiveen area: more than 1,000
Ballyrickard, Tralee: 1,419
Dingle: 803
Kilgarvan: 630
Smearla, near Finuge: 378
To report an outage, call ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.