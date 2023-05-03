Still no site chosen for second IDA building in Kerry Technology Park promised by 2024

The IDA has still not decided on a site at the Kerry Technology Park for a second advanced technology building in Tralee.

That’s despite a previous commitment to deliver the building by the end of 2024.

Tralee’s first advanced technology building is now occupied by Central Pharma, a UK-based company.

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney provided an update on the advanced technology buildings in response to two separate parliamentary questions from Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

Last summer, the IDA signed Heads of Terms with Shannon Commercial Enterprises DAC to buy all remaining lands at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, Tralee.

In its strategy, “Driving Recovery and Sustainable Growth 2021-2024”, the IDA committed to delivering a second advanced technology building in Tralee in the lifespan of the strategy.

Minister Coveney said that the IDA is proposing to identify a site within the remaining land banks it is acquiring at the Kerry Tech Park to accommodate this new building.

He added securing planning permission and the construction of the building will take time, and is subject to a number of complex, design, planning and procurement process.

Records released to Radio Kerry under FOI previously showed the architect-led design team appointed for the design of the building will not be instructed to proceed with the preliminary design of the building until the lands are fully in IDA ownership.

In a separate response, Minister Coveney said UK-based Central Pharma commenced business in Tralee last year, providing warehousing for its first customers.

Central Pharma took a 20-year lease on Tralee’s first IDA-delivered advanced technology building, also at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, in 2018, announcing the company would create 100 jobs by 2023.

Minister Coveney said the very latest information provided by the company is that they have one vacancy in Tralee since their previous employee left.

He added the company’s plans to cover the order pipeline for the Tralee site will begin later this year, following the completion of a validation production process with the Health Products Regulatory Authority.