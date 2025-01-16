There is still no clear date for the completion of the lookback review of files at the North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

The review was initiated after a random sample of files raised concern with the HSE.

It followed the Maskey report into South Kerry CAMHS, which found hundreds of children had suffered or were at risk of suffering harm from their care.

The lookback review of files in North Kerry CAMHS was initially due to be completed last March, however, it will now be sometime this year before the work is complete.

It’s being carried out by Dr Colette Halpin and a team of independent consultants.

According to a HSE statement to Radio Kerry, the independent team carrying out the review has made significant progress in recent months.

The report will outline the team’s findings and recommendations.

Once finished the HSE will make arrangements to share the report with the young people concerned.

The HSE state that it regrets that the process has taken longer than initially hoped, but it was important that both it and Dr Halpin’s review team were assured that each file receives the level of expert input needed.

It will continue to communicate directly with the young people whose files are involved, and their families.

The statement adds that the HSE will keep the young people and their families updated and they will be the first people informed when the final report is received from Dr Halpin and her team.