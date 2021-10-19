Stay imposed on South Kerry Greenway remains in place

The stay imposed on the South Kerry Greenway remains in place.

On Friday last, permission was not granted to appeal the dismissal of two legal challenges relating to the project during the summer. The case was before the High Court today, to deal with an issue regarding a stay on works.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty says the judge has not lifted the stay, instead deciding to leave it in place for 28 days to give parties time to appeal, if desired. The Waterville councillor says the initial soundings are positive that there will be no further appeals.