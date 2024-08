Storm Lilian will arrive in Ireland tonight with weather warnings in place for most of the country, including Kerry.

Counties between Galway or Clare and Louth or Meath will see the worst of the rain from 10pm.

Meanwhile, Kerry is under a yellow wind warning, with unseasonably strong winds expected from midnight until 6am.

Brandon Creagh from Met Éireann says it'll clear up by the morning but the effects will still be visible: