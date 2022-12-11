Advertisement
Status Orange weather warning issued for entire country

Dec 11, 2022 10:12 By radiokerrynews
Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for the entire country, including Kerry, for the period from 5pm today through to noon on Monday. Temperatures are expected to fall to minus 5 degrees and below during this period with severe frost and ice forecast.

Kerry County Council is advising members of the public to heed the weather warnings and to continue to travel with extreme care on all routes across Kerry.

Council crews have treated priority routes twice overnight (including national primary and secondary roads) but the Council is reminding motorists to always assume that a road has not been treated and to travel with caution, to allow extra times for journeys, to slow down, and to allow extra space between vehicles for braking.

As driving conditions will likely be hazardous again this morning, motorists, if travel is essential, are urged, where possible, to use national primary and secondary roads, which are priorities for salting.

Rain, sleet and hail showers in parts of the county are continuing to make conditions very difficult. Council crews are responding to issues as they arise and when weather conditions allow.

Gardaí around the county are also advising motorists to slow down and drive with care particularly on secondary roads.

