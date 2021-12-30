Advertisement
State papers reveal origins of President Clinton's visit to Ballybunion

Dec 30, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
State papers reveal origins of President Clinton's visit to Ballybunion
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:President_Bill_Clinton_2007.jpg
The statue of the former US President Bill Clinton in Ballybunion owes its origins to an off-the-cuff remark made to the then Tánaiste Dick Spring during a visit to the US in 1994, according to newly released State papers.

According to details of  State papers revealed in today's Irish Examiner, Mr Spring was on a visit to Mr Clinton's holiday home in Martha's Vineyard during which the US President joked that he would provide $300m in aid to Northern Ireland if he could complete a round of golf in under 80 strokes.

Mr Spring then promised to send Mr Clinton a book on Irish golf courses. The US President went on to play a round of golf in Ballybunion in 1998 and a statue of him was unveiled there that same year.

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bill_Clinton_Statue_in_Ballybunion.JPG

