State papers reveal origins of President Clinton's visit to Ballybunion

The statue of the former US President Bill Clinton in Ballybunion owes its origins to an off-the-cuff remark made to the then Tánaiste Dick Spring during a visit to the US in 1994, according to newly released State papers.

According to details of State papers revealed in today's Irish Examiner, Mr Spring was on a visit to Mr Clinton's holiday home in Martha's Vineyard during which the US President joked that he would provide $300m in aid to Northern Ireland if he could complete a round of golf in under 80 strokes.

Mr Spring then promised to send Mr Clinton a book on Irish golf courses. The US President went on to play a round of golf in Ballybunion in 1998 and a statue of him was unveiled there that same year.