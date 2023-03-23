Advertisement
Stamp Duty relief available for Kerry farmers

Mar 23, 2023 10:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry farmers are being reminded not to miss out on Stamp Duty relief.

It’s after a recent update from Revenue, which means young trained farmers can now avail of the tax relief.

Young farmers who work through a company can qualify for 0% Stamp Duty relief on the transfer of agricultural land, subject to conditions.

These include; the transferee is under 35 years old on the date of the deed transfer; they hold a relevant agricultural qualification; and does not spend less than 50% of working time farming the land for a minimum of 5 years from the date of transfer.

