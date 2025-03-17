St. Patrick's Day's festivities in full swing throughout the kingdom

St. Patrick's Day's festivities are in full swing around the kingdom.

Dingle's first St. Patrick's Day parade will got underway at 6am this morning.

The parade was led by the Traditional Dingle Fife & Drum March.

The tradition dates back to the Land War of the 1870s when British authorities banned gatherings between sunrise and sunset.

The main parade set off at 12.30pm from the Old Hospital (Ashmount).

Organiser of the parade Richie Williams says the towns busy with both visitors and locals.

Gneeveguilla's St. Patrick's day parade took off this morning after 9.30am mass with their GAA club and Gneeveguilla Tidy Village.

Milltown's parade got underway at 10am from Mid-Kerry Mart via Main Street and Bridge Street.

Ballyduff parade began after 11am Mass, participants are asked to be ready in the Square prior to the event.

Castlemaines parade kicked off at 11.15am from Flynn's Yard.

The parade was led by Killorglin Pipe Band and Lord Mayor of Castlemaine.

While Knocknagree held their parade at 11am.

Tarbert's parade took off at 11.45am from Tarbert Fire Station.

Lixnaw's got underway from the Community Centre at 12pm.

Listowel's parade took off at 12.30pm from Listowel Community Centre.

There's live entertainment, food stalls, face-painting in the square.

Sneem's parade kicked off at 1pm from Galvin’s Yard on Waterville Road.

Parade Organiser Florien Scheibein says they've two surprise Grand Marshall's.

Traleee's parade was lead by Grand Marshal and Mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts, Mr. Joshua A. Garcia.

The event also celebrated the achievements of Ciara, Saoirse, and Laoise Murphy, students from Presentation Secondary School, who claimed the top prize at this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Deputy Mayor of Tralee, Terry O'Brien, described the atmosphere following the parade.

Killorglin's parade got underway at 1pm from the Fishery, followed by live entertainment at Library Place.

Parade organiser Erwin Kingston says they're privileged to have Zoe Hyde as Grand Marshall.

Causeway's parade started at 1.30pm from the Sports Field, while Abbeydorney's kicked off at 2pm from the complex.

Cahersiveen's parade also began at 2pm from Fertha Drive, followed by traditional dancing at the Crossroads.

Killarneys St. Patricks Day parade is currently underway.

Organiser Jason Clifford says the atmosphere in Killarney is electric.

Ballybunion's gets underway now starting from Church car park.

A family inclusion day is set to take place from 4pm - 6pm at Ballybunion Community Centre.

Castlegregory's parade kicked off at 3pm, while Waterville's event is also underway.

Later in the afternoon, Kilflynn's parade will start at 4pm from St. Teresa’s National School, followed by Abbeyfeale's parade, which is also scheduled to begin at 4pm.

With music, tradition, and community spirit on display, St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue to bring people together across the county.