St Patrick's Day Parades Updates

4PM Update

St Patrick's Day Parades continue across the county this afternoon.

Ballybunion and Castlegregory are underway at the moment.

Kilflynn and Abbeyfeale have also just began.

There's also a 4 o clock start for Waterville, and local councillor Norma Moriarty is looking forward to the parade.

3PM Update

The parade in Cahersiveen kicks off at half past 3, and it's 4 o clock in Kilflynn & Waterville

1PM Update

St Patrick’s Day parades are taking place right across the county.

" controls="controls" />

That’s Dingle’s Fife and Drum Band’s traditional dawn march which kicked off at 6am. That marked the start of St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kerry.

Parades in Milltown, Gneeveguilla, Ballyferriter, Castlemaine, and Ballinskelligs all began between 10 and 11.30.

While parades in Ballyduff, Sneem, Tralee, Glenbeigh/Glencar, Duagh, Listowel, Lixnaw, and Dingle all started in the past hour.

Killorglin’s parade is kicking off now, and there are 1.30 starts for Castleisland and Causeway.

Killarney’s parade begins at 2; Abbeydorney’s is at 2.30, and it’s 3pm starts for Ballyheigue, Ballybunion, and Castlegregory.

Cahersiveen’s St Patrick’s Day parade begins at 3.30, while it’s 4pm kick offs in Kilfynn, Waterville, as well as Abbeyfeale.

President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, and local councillor, Niall Kelleher, says people are looking forward to the resumption of Killarney's parade.

12PM Update

Killorglin’s parade will kick off at 1pm, while there are 1.30 starts for Castleisland and Causeway.

Councillor Charlie Farrelly, who's on the organising committee for the Castleisland parade, says they're expecting a big crowd

Local Councillor Aoife Thornton is welcoming the return of the Listowel parade, which has an environmental theme

11AM Update -

Many St Patrick’s Day parades are underway across County Kerry.

The first of the day was in Dingle, with the Fife and Drum Band’s traditional dawn march at 6am.

The parade in Milltown got underway at 10, and in Gneeveguilla at 10.30.

Ballyferriter’s parade is starting now (11), while Castlemaine’s St Patrick’s Day parade starts at 11.15, and Ballinskelligs’ begins at 11.30.

Parades in Ballyduff, Sneem, and Tralee all start at 12 noon.

It’s a 12.15pm start for the Glenbeigh/Glencar parade; it’s 12.30 for Duagh, Listowel, and Lixnaw; with Dingle’s parade to being at 12.45.

In Tralee, the Grand Marshals are the Kerry members of the Little Blue Heroes, the garda voluntary organisation that help families of children with serious illness.

Tralee Mayor Johnnie Wall is looking forward to the return of the Tralee parade.