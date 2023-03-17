Advertisement
News

St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue this afternoon

Mar 17, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue this afternoon St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue this afternoon
Repro Free Free image 9.3.20 Aier Lin from Tralee with Laura Ni Lionnain , Joshus De Roiste and Aoife Ni Shuilleabhain Students from Gaelcoláiste, Clonmore, Tralee getting all set for thios years St Patrick's Day Parade, Tralee - “ Tralee is going green for st patrick's day “ Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

St. Patricks Day Celebrations are underway across Kerry.

Parades in Ballyduff and Castlemaine, began at 11 and 11.15.

While parades in Lixnaw, Tralee, Glenbeigh/Glencar, Duagh, Listowel, Lixnaw, and Dingle all started in the past hour.

Advertisement

Killorglin’s and Sneem’s parade are kicking off now, and there are 1.30 starts for Castleisland and Causeway.

Killarney’s parade begins at 2; Cahersiveen’s is at 2.30, and it’s 3pm starts for Ballybunion, and Castlegregory.

Ballyheigue’s St Patrick’s Day parade begins at 3.30, while it’s 4pm kick offs in Kilfynn and Abbeyfeale.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the Listowel Parade, Mayor of Listowel, Aoife Thornton says the atmosphere is electric.

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus