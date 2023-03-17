St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue this afternoon

St. Patricks Day Celebrations are underway across Kerry.

Parades in Ballyduff and Castlemaine, began at 11 and 11.15.

While parades in Lixnaw, Tralee, Glenbeigh/Glencar, Duagh, Listowel, Lixnaw, and Dingle all started in the past hour.

Killorglin’s and Sneem’s parade are kicking off now, and there are 1.30 starts for Castleisland and Causeway.

Killarney’s parade begins at 2; Cahersiveen’s is at 2.30, and it’s 3pm starts for Ballybunion, and Castlegregory.

Ballyheigue’s St Patrick’s Day parade begins at 3.30, while it’s 4pm kick offs in Kilfynn and Abbeyfeale.

Speaking ahead of the Listowel Parade, Mayor of Listowel, Aoife Thornton says the atmosphere is electric.