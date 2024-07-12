Advertisement
News

St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre announce new musician-in-residence

Jul 12, 2024 08:24 By radiokerrynews
St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre announce new musician-in-residence
Share this article

St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre and Music Network have announced a new artist in residence.

The role is the first ever specifically for a professional musician who is a person with autism.

Patrick Stefan has taken up the role as musician-in-residence for the Listowel theatre.

Advertisement

Throughout the residency he will develop work inspired by birdsong and historical folklore in Listowel, in collaboration with a local poet.

Mr Stefan will also engage with the community to deliver a programme of inclusive music activities.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Registrations open for Alzheimer Society of Ireland's annual Memory Walk
Advertisement
Man (70s) dies following road collision on Ring of Kerry
Man dies following crash on the Ring of Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Registrations open for Alzheimer Society of Ireland's annual Memory Walk
Oran Crowe signs for Kerry FC
Kerry into Ladies All Ireland Minor Final
Kerry FC home to Bray tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus