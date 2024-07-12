St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre announce new musician-in-residence

St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre and Music Network have announced a new artist in residence.

The role is the first ever specifically for a professional musician who is a person with autism.

Patrick Stefan has taken up the role as musician-in-residence for the Listowel theatre.

Advertisement

Throughout the residency he will develop work inspired by birdsong and historical folklore in Listowel, in collaboration with a local poet.

Mr Stefan will also engage with the community to deliver a programme of inclusive music activities.