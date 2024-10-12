Ireland’s youth information and support platform, Spunout, has had nearly 1,000 conversations (985) with young people in Kerry so far this year.

It provides free, anonymous online services, including mental health and wellbeing resources, as well as 24/7 anonymous support via text.

Spunout shares factual information on topics important to young people and connects them with trusted services and resources nationwide.

Service users sited housing, the cost-of-living crises, lack of independence, and strained family relationships from living at home for longer as contributors to their stress and anxiety.

'Text About It' is a free, 24/7 anonymous messaging support service run by Spunout and funded by the HSE.

Since its launch in June 2020, the service has engaged young people in Kerry in over 6,000 (6,079) conversations.

The service provides support for young people aged 16 to 34 (though it's open to all ages) and offers assistance ranging from calming conversations to crisis support.

The service is busiest on Mondays and Sundays from 10 PM to 2 AM.

Ten of the top issues mentioned by young texters in 2024 include:

Anxiety (27%)

Intimate Partner Relationships (22%)

Stress (21%)

Sadness (17%)

Isolation and Loneliness (17%)

Suicide (15.13%)

Family Relationships (13.73%)

Depression (12.89%)

Friendship (9.75%)

Self-Esteem (9.11%)

Common reasons young people contact the service include:

62% had no one else to talk to

46% wanted to talk to someone who didn’t know them

42% are more comfortable texting rather than talking

32% were too embarrassed to talk to someone in person or over the phone

26% didn’t have access to a therapist

Young people are encouraged to seek support by: