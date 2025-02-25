Advertisement
Sponsored Tralee charity walk in aid of Kerry Rape Crisis Centre and Kerry Hospice Foundation

Feb 25, 2025 09:19 By radiokerrynews
Sponsored Tralee charity walk in aid of Kerry Rape Crisis Centre and Kerry Hospice Foundation
Tralee Chamber Alliance and Network Ireland Kerry are holding a sponsored charity walk to mark International Women’s Day.

The guided walk along Tralee’s Heritage Trail is open to everyone.

All proceeds will go to the Kerry Rape Crisis Centre and the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

The walk will begin at 10:45 am on Saturday, 1st March, at the Rose of Tralee Monument, Tralee Town Park.

The guided walk through some of Tralee’s most iconic landmarks and hidden historical sites will be led by Mike Lynch, a former archivist with Kerry County Library, who was instrumental in developing Tralee’s Heritage Trail in 2022.

Those wishing to participate can register via Eventbrite or email [email protected].

Date: Saturday, 1st March 2025

Time: 10:15 am (walk begins) | 11:45 am (refreshments and talks)

Starting Point: Rose of Tralee Monument, Tralee Town Park

Route: Tralee Heritage Trail, led by historian Mike Lynch

End Point: McCaffrey’s Bar (refreshments and charity talks)

At McCaffrey’s Bar, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from representatives of the Kerry Rape Crisis Centre and the Kerry Hospice Foundation, gaining insight into the invaluable services these organisations provide.

Stephen Stack, President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, shared his enthusiasm, saying, ‘This charity walk is a wonderful way to bring people together to enjoy Tralee’s heritage while supporting two essential local organisations. At Tralee Chamber Alliance, we’re committed to building connections within our community, and events like this demonstrate the power of collaboration. We’re delighted to partner with Network Ireland Kerry to make this happen. Additionally, we wish Tralee native and Tralee Chamber Alliance steering group member Emily Reen every success as the newly elected President of Network Ireland Kerry.’

Emily Reen, President of Network Ireland Kerry, added, ‘Network Ireland Kerry is delighted to collaborate with Tralee Chamber Alliance for this event, marking International Women’s Day while raising funds for two incredibly important charities. Networking and collaboration are core pillars of our organisation, and this event allows us to connect while exploring Tralee’s rich history. We look forward to working with Stephen, Colette, and the Tralee Chamber Alliance team on this special occasion.’

