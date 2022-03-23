Spokesperson for Tánaiste says Michael Healy-Rae's comments were attempts to portray him as not a normal person

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste says Michael Healy-Rae’s comments were an attempt to portray him as not being a normal person.

The Kerry independent TD used the term ‘airy-fairies’ during a row with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar yesterday.

The word ‘fairy’ can be used as a homophobic slur.

Advertisement

But Michael Healy-Rae says he didn’t mean it as a personal insult and says he’d used the term on previous occasions in the Dáil in reference to other projects.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on the Kerry Today show, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae claimed Leo Varadkar is using the comment he made about 'airy-fairies' as deflection.

Radio Kerry contacted the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader following Michael Healy-Rae’s interview this morning.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Leo Varadkar says he was responding to a series of remarks from the deputy which were very personalised and an attempt to portray the Tánaiste as not being a ‘normal’ or ‘ordinary person, unlike himself.

The spokesperson said the Tánaiste asked the TD to reflect on the matter, think about it, and come back and take it back if he wanted to and that they wouldn’t comment any further.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he wasn’t referring to the Tánaiste’s sexuality and can’t apologise when he did nothing wrong.