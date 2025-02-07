There is speculator Kerry senator, Mark Daly, could become next Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to announce his 11 nominees to the Seanad this afternoon, following last week’s election of the other 49 senators.

Taoiseach has the constitutional power to appoint 11 members to the Upper House.

Under the terms of the coalition agreement, the seats will be divided between the two main government parties, with Fianna Fáil getting six nominations and Fine Gael getting five.

Kenmare-based senator Mark Daly is a member of Fianna Fáil was first elected to Seanad Éireann in 2007.