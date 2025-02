Current Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly has been re-elected to Seanad Éireann.

Senator Daly's been re-elected to the Administrative Panel which has 7 seats to be filled.

The Kenmare native topped the poles, exceeded the quota, and is first to be elected to his panel.

He was first elected in 2007, this will be his fifth term as a Senator.

We'll have more in our lunchtime news at 1pm.