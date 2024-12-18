Advertisement
Kerry senator concerned for undocumented Irish living illegally in US

Dec 18, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry senator concerned for undocumented Irish living illegally in US
A Fianna Fáil senator from Kerry says he is has concerns for undocumented Irish people living in the United States of America illegally.

Senator Mark Daly from Kenmare was speaking in response to President Elect Donald Trump's promised largest mass deportation in US history.

President Elect Trump says he plans to use the military as part of the mass deportation of undocumented migrants, which he says will begin on the first day of his presidency.

Senator Daly has been in contact with Kerry people living undocumented in the US.

He says deportations aren't rare in the states but, nevertheless, there are still 40,000 illegal Irish among its 12 million undocumented immigrants:

