Savills report shows surge in Americans looking to move to Kerry after Trump election win

There has been a surge in Americans looking to buy property in Kerry since Donald Trump won the US election.

That’s according to research from Savills Ireland, which shows searches from the US rose by 342% compared to the week before his victory over Kamala Harris.

It shows Kerry and West Cork are the most searched areas, with people from New York, Massachusetts and California the most interested in moving.

Andrew Smyth from Savills says Americans thinking of the move aren't looking for 3 bed semis in commuter areas.

He believes a lack of red tape, when compared to the US, can be appealing for prospective buyers there: