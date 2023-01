There are reports that Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin won’t contest the next general election.

In December, Deputy Brendan Griffin refused a position as a junior minister.

He stated it was due to family reasons, and at the time said he’d continue to carry out his duties as a TD for Kerry with commitment and dedication.

In a report in today’s Irish Examiner, he’s named as one of nine Fine Gael TD’s that are expected to stand down before the next general election.