Growing speculation Kerry TD Norma Foley could be next Minister for Finance

Jun 23, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Growing speculation Kerry TD Norma Foley could be next Minister for Finance
Speculation is growing regarding potential changes in cabinet - with Kerry TD Norma Foley being tipped by some as the next Minister for Finance.

That's according to today's Business Post.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he'll propose Ireland's next Commissioner later this week.

Under the current coalition deal, Fianna Fáil will pick the next Commissioner, with the paper saying Micheál Martin will name current Minister for Finance Michael McGrath for the post.

They say government sources are tipping Kerry Fianna Fáil Minister Norma Foley, Housing minister Darragh O'Brien and Junior minister Dara Callery as Michael McGrath's replacement at the Department of Finance.

