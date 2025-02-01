Special film screenings in Blasket Centre this weekend

A special weekend of film screenings is taking place in the Blasket Centre today and tomorrow.

The Dingle Distillery International Film Festival, in association with NEWKD, will feature four screenings highlighting the connection between Ireland and Ukraine.

The four films feature themes such as war and famine, aimed at highlighting Ireland and Ukraine’s shared history of being under the influence of a neighbouring power.

Advertisement

Tonight, Ukrainian ambassador Larysa Gerasko will introduce “Family Album”, a film which tells the story of a man who became an accidental witness to the man-made famine in Ukraine in 1933.

After that, an Irish short film “A Father’s Letter”, about Fr Joe Mallinn will be shown.

It tells the story of how Fr Mallinn’s father influenced his life despite his execution in Kilmainham Gaol.

Advertisement

There will be a post-showing discussion and Q+A with Samara Pearce, whose great-grandfather was that accidental witness to the man-made Ukrainian famine, as well as the Ukrainian ambassador.

Tomorrow will begin with “Arracht”, an Irish-language film set during the famine in 1845 that was also Ireland’s entry for the 93rd Oscars.

The last film is “Unbreakable Children, I am Waiting”, a short film telling the stories of how Ukrainian children and their families experienced the Russian invasion and subsequent war.

Advertisement

The weekend will conclude with a Q+A session with local historian Dr Conor Brosnan.

Doors open at Ionad an Bhlascaoid in Dún Chaoin 7pm both nights with screenings at 7:30, and tickets for all events can be bought at the door.

More information is available on dinglefilmfest.com