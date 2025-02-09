Spa National School claims victory in both categories of 2025 Noreen Lynch Annual Schools Quiz

Spa National School claimed victory in both categories of the 2025 Noreen Lynch Annual Schools Quiz.

Cara Credit Union organised the quiz for under-11s and under-13s at the Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee.

The 74 teams from 41 primary schools were made up of almost 300 primary school children.

They represented schools in Tralee, Castleisland, Killorglin, Ballyduff, Causeway, and Corca Dhuibhne,

The first and second place winners in both categories will now go on to represent Cara Credit Union at the next stage of the Credit Union Schools Quiz: the chapter (regional) round.

The aim of the Credit Union School Quiz is to encourage local children to work together and see what they are capable of achieving within a team.

Topics included geography, history, music, literature, and sport.

Under 11

1st: Spa NS

2nd: Scoil Náisiúnta Naomh Eoin Baiste (after tie-breaker)

3rd: Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn having to battle (after tie-breaker)

Under 13

1st: Spa NS

2nd: Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn (following four-way tie-breaker)

3rd: Castlegregory (following four-way tie-breaker)

Pa Ladie, CEO of Cara Credit Union, said, “We are humbled by the support we receive from our local schools, and together we wish to improve financial literacy for our future generations. The School Quiz, along with the Art Competition, are two of the highlights of our year, and we encourage all our younger members to get involved.”

Marketing Officer at Cara Credit Union, Philip Lynch, said, “We were delighted with the support from all the schools who battled it out for the fun-filled, action-packed two hours. With the talent in the room, it’s obvious that the future is in safe hands. Our thanks to all the schools, students, and their families, and of course to the Cara Credit Union team for making this event one of the biggest events on the school calendar.”