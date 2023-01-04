Advertisement
SouthDoc dealt with more than 2,500 patients in Kerry over Christmas

Jan 4, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
SouthDoc dealt with more than 2,500 patients in Kerry over Christmas
SouthDoc, the out-of-hours GP service, dealt with 2,567 patients in Kerry over Christmas and the New Year.

This covers the period from December 23rd to January 2nd inclusive.

SouthDoc, which covers Kerry and Cork, dealt with more than 13,414 patients in total.

Dr Gary Stack says during that time, 6.7% of patients who contacted SouthDoc were referred to casualty.

He says for other times of the year, the average percentage of patients who are referred to casualty ranges from 10 to 11%.

