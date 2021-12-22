Advertisement
South Kerry woman appointed as chief executive of Parole Board

Dec 22, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry woman appointed as chief executive of Parole Board
A South Kerry woman has been appointed as chief executive of the Parole Board.

Ciarín de Búis from Waterville secured the post following an open competition run by the Public Appointments Service.

The Parole Board considers the eligibility for parole of prisoners serving life sentences once they have served at least 12 years of their sentence.

In a statement, Ms de Búis said she is looking forward to developing the work of the Parole Board and delivering a system that is fair to prisoners and listens to victims.

 

