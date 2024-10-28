South Kerry road due to close tomorrow

Kerry County Council has decided to temporarily close a South Kerry road.

The R566-98 Ballinskelligs road will close from 8am tomorrow Tuesday until 6pm Thursday October 31st. (24hr daily closure)

The purpose of this road closure is to facilitate site investigation works for a wastewater pumping station.

Diversions will be as follows and will be clearly signposted.

Access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

Traffic travelling to Ballinskelligs Pier

Continue on the R-566 towards Portmagee, turn left onto L-11523, continue on this road and turn right onto the R-566 towards Ballinskelligs Pier.

Traffic travelling from Ballinskelligs Pier

Turn left onto the L-11523, continue on this road up to the R-566, turn right at this junction and continue on this road to Ballinskelligs.