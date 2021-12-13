Advertisement
South Kerry road closure should have been delayed until New Year

Dec 13, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Closure of N71 between the entrance to Dinis Cottage and Moll's Gap from 8:00am on Monday 13th December to 5:00pm Thursday 23rd December 2021.
A Kerry County Councillor says a temporary road closure near Killarney should have been delayed until after Christmas.

The N71 Killarney to Moll's Gap road between Dinis Cottage and Moll's Gap is closed from today until Thursday week, December 23rd at 5pm.

This is to allow for repairs and maintenance works at the Newfoundland Bay Tunnel.

Road users are being diverted to the R569 via Kilgarvan and the N22 Killarney-Cork route.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae accepts that the roadworks are essential but says they could have been delayed until after Christmas. He says it's a very busy time of the year.

